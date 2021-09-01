PALMER OWEN, JR
Palmer Owen, Jr., 50 of Opelika passed away Aug. 23, 2021 at EAMC. Owen is survived by his mother, Margaret Owen of Destin, Florida; children: Michala Owen, Amber Owen, Nicholas Owen, Gabriella Woods; siblings: Tanya Owen (John Watkins) of Pensacola, Florida, David Owen (Lorraine) of Ocala, Florida, Broward Owen of Wisconsin, Terry Talley of Opelika, Alabama, Geni Owen of Montgomery, Alabama, Nonie Payne of Tennessee, Rhonda Hunt of Tennessee, Teresa Parsons of Tennessee; grandchildren: Grace Clark, Faith Clark, Zachary Tielking. He is preceded in death by his father Palmer Owen, Sr., grandparents E.P. Owen and Claudette Martin Owen, grandmother Geneva Wilson and grandson Levi Clark.opelikaobserver.com
