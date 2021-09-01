VIDEO: Joe Rogan announces he tests positive for COVID-19

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan broadcast a new message on Instagram yesterday: He has the coronavirus. "So I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary," said Rogan. After feeling poorly, he "got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID." On tour with his comedy show, he announced he was moving a Friday show in Nashville due to his illness. So what were Rogan's symptoms and how did he "know what was going on"? Read on to discover his initial symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.