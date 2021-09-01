Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

VIDEO: Joe Rogan announces he tests positive for COVID-19

By David Caplan
Posted by 
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary,” Rogan, who has not disclosed if he is vaccinated, said in a video posted to Instagram. “I had a headache. I felt just run down.”

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Horse#Combat#Ufc#Z Pak#Nad#Cdc#U S Fda#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
CelebritiesWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Caught Lying About Illness

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Joe Rogan...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Drops Sad Joe Rogan Bombshell

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Tito Ortiz...
Los Angeles, CAWrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Photo In Gym After Illness Leaks

The long-tenured UFC commentator Joe Rogan had recently tested positive for COVID-19 but now he is seemingly doing well. He took to his Instagram and posted pictures of weights indicating that he is back in the gym after recovering from COVID. Check out the post by Joe Rogan below:. Joe...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This is the First Sign Joe Rogan Knew He Had COVID

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan broadcast a new message on Instagram yesterday: He has the coronavirus. "So I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary," said Rogan. After feeling poorly, he "got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID." On tour with his comedy show, he announced he was moving a Friday show in Nashville due to his illness. So what were Rogan's symptoms and how did he "know what was going on"? Read on to discover his initial symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star Makes Joe Rogan Death Remark

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently took to Instagram and revealed that he had contracted COVID-19. He wanted to let his fans know that he is well on the road to recovery. Recently, Chael Sonnen released a video jokingly requesting Rogan give him his iconic black shirt if the podcaster succumbs to COVID-19.
CelebritiesWrestling-edge.com

Oscar De La Hoya Reveals Drug Mike Tyson Used

In an interview which you can check out below, Oscar De La Hoya opened up about what he felt saved him – drugs. That’s right, psychedelics. While many may scoff at the idea of an elite athlete getting into such things, it really does sound like that it helped the former champ come out of the darkest place that he’s ever been. Oscar de la Hoya Girlfriend Beach Backside Photo Leaks.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Joe Rogan reveals he's negative for COVID-19 in health update

Joe Rogan revealed he tested negative for coronavirus in a health update shared Friday to Instagram. "Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!" Rogan captioned a photo of his negative test result. The podcast host originally announced the news about his diagnosis Wednesday on his Instagram. "I GOT...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Joe Rogan Put On Blast By Scientist Who Was Misquoted On Podcast

The world has been returning back to its pre-pandemic form, largely due to the COVID-19 vaccination. There's still concern about a Delta variant and other forms of COVID mutation spiking infection rates but for the most part, those who are vaccinated are enjoying some sense of normalcy. As the topic of vaccine passports arise, Joe Rogan found himself not only questioning the efficacy of the vaccine but suggesting that it could also play a role in creating mutated forms of the virus.
Public HealthLexington Herald-Leader

Joe Rogan says he got COVID and took ivermectin, which the FDA advises against

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan says he was sickened with COVID-19 and took ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies to treat it. Rogan, who hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify, posted an Instagram video Wednesday revealing he began feeling ill Saturday night with a fever and a test the next morning confirmed he had the coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy