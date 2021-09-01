Cancel
Choopsie Sets a Vibe Ahead of Dirtybird Campout 2021

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoopsie might be one of the freshest faces to grace the Dirtybird Campout lineup this year, but her mix will show you why she’s one to catch. Since its inception, Dirtybird Campout has become a home for members of the flock to spread their wings, shake their tailfeathers, and turn off the stress of the world during the weekend’s festivities. Whether you’re someone who loves to participate in their countless activities, grub on some delicious BBQ, or dancing away to the talented artists they curate on the lineup, there’s something for everyone at DBC. Now, with the annual retreat just over a month away, Dirtybird is building hype for the upcoming edition with a mix series and the latest artist to be featured is Choopsie!

Comments / 0

Community Policy