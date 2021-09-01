Moderna submits initial data for COVID-19 vaccine booster to U.S. FDA

Moderna, Inc. MRNA has submitted initial data from a phase II study, which evaluated the third, or booster, dose of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, to the FDA. The company had amended the design of its previous phase II study that evaluated the initial two-dose regimen of mRNA-1273 to offer a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 microgram-dose level to interested participants. The booster or third dose was administered six months after the second dose. Initial data from the study demonstrated that the booster dose boosted neutralizing titers significantly compared with the level achieved in the phase III COVE study. The boost in neutralizing titers was seen across all age groups, notably in the age group of 65 and above (older adults).