Moderna submits initial data for COVID-19 vaccine booster to U.S. FDA

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it had initiated submission of data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Related
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Pharmaceuticalskfgo.com

Denmark cancels tender for domestic coronavirus vaccine production

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark has cancelled its previously announced plans for a public tender to establish a national COVID-19 vaccine production facility as it bets on a vaccine already under development by a Danish firm, the Business Ministry said on Monday. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced in April that Denmark...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked. Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Assembly Bio Halts HBV Study, Moderna Initiates Submission For COVID-19 Booster Dose, FDA Nod For BeiGene, Tiziana Out-Licenses Foralumab

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 1) AbbVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ABBV) (after hitting a 52-week high in morning trading, the stock pulled back on the FDA requiring a heart risk warning on the label of its arthritis drug Rinvaq)
Worldwibqam.com

Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel this month will present data from an extensive rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is weighing White House plans to begin a booster drive in the United States. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel’s Health Ministry,...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Action Alert: Impel and Merck

Sometimes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) runs ahead of schedule. In the case of this week’s two PDUFA dates, that was completely true. Here’s a look. Impel NeuroPharma had a target action date of September 6, 2021, for its New Drug Application (NDA) for Trudhesa) for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults. On September 3, the FDA approved the drug for that indication.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. administers 374.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 374,488,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 450,175,825 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's What the U.S. Booster Plan Means for Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna both recently requested Emergency Use Authorization of their coronavirus booster shots. The U.S. aims to roll out its booster program as of Sept. 20. Regulators will meet to discuss Pfizer’s booster submission on Sept. 17. Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been talking about...
Medical & Biotechtheasburycollegian.com

Pfizer vaccine receives FDA approval

The Pfizer vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as of Aug. 23. The approval is supported by safety and effectiveness data collected since the vaccine was first approved for emergency use in Dec. 2020. Based on this data, the vaccine had a 91% effectiveness rate across 22,000 evaluated recipients.
Public Healthwibqam.com

AstraZeneca requires U.S. employees to get COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc on Monday joined a growing list of companies in requiring U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to its offices. The company said the mandate will also apply to the employees of Alexion, the U.S. drugmaker that AstraZeneca acquired in July. “We...
Medical & BiotechEntrepreneur

Moderna (MRNA) Gives First COVID Jab Booster Data to the FDA

Moderna, Inc. MRNA has submitted initial data from a phase II study, which evaluated the third, or booster, dose of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, to the FDA. The company had amended the design of its previous phase II study that evaluated the initial two-dose regimen of mRNA-1273 to offer a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 microgram-dose level to interested participants. The booster or third dose was administered six months after the second dose. Initial data from the study demonstrated that the booster dose boosted neutralizing titers significantly compared with the level achieved in the phase III COVE study. The boost in neutralizing titers was seen across all age groups, notably in the age group of 65 and above (older adults).

