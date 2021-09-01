Aaron Boone talks bullpen deployment, managing workloads with Carton & Roberts
Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks about his bullpen deployment, and the challenges of managing workloads during his weekly segment with Carton & Roberts.www.audacy.com
Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks about his bullpen deployment, and the challenges of managing workloads during his weekly segment with Carton & Roberts.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan
Comments / 0