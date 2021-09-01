Weekend Happenings: Fun Things To Do In Central Texas This Labor Day Weekend

Celebrate the end of summer with your friends and family in Austin this Labor Day Weekend. Get free tickets to Sound & Cinema! Do512’s annual pairing of music and movies on the Long Center lawn is back this year thanks to sponsorship from Yelp. Taking place on Friday, September 3, you can kick off your long weekend at a screening of Clueless that starts with a live concert from Darkbird. Food trucks will be on-site, too. To stay safe, mask, vaccination, and social distancing requirements are in place along with limited capacity. Reserve free tickets & get more details.