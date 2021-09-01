Staying unmasked puts children at risk
A teacher in Marin County, Calif., “who was not vaccinated against the coronavirus began feeling fatigued and had some nasal congestion” and read a story to the class without her mask. Half of her class has now been infected. The county’s epidemiologist was quoted: “This is not the teacher’s fault.” I take exception: The teacher should have been vaccinated, should have not ignored the symptoms of sickness and should not have removed her mask.www.washingtonpost.com
