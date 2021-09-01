Cancel
Marin County, CA

Staying unmasked puts children at risk

Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleA teacher in Marin County, Calif., “who was not vaccinated against the coronavirus began feeling fatigued and had some nasal congestion” and read a story to the class without her mask. Half of her class has now been infected. The county’s epidemiologist was quoted: “This is not the teacher’s fault.” I take exception: The teacher should have been vaccinated, should have not ignored the symptoms of sickness and should not have removed her mask.

