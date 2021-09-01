Staying unmasked puts children at risk

On Aug. 23, I was saddened by news from hospitals in Kentucky. Over the past weekend, eight people died from COVID-19 at Ephraim McDowell hospital in Danville. Those in the ICU there with complications from COVID-19 were unvaccinated and fighting for their lives. In Morehead there was no ICU space left; medical staff are pushed to the limits. This is a moment of deep sadness because all this is preventable. Right now, we are not fighting against “manipulated hospital statistics,” “governmental deception,” or “corporate greed.” We are fighting to stop the spread of an unpredictable virus to the children of the commonwealth. If you are an adult and unvaccinated, you decided what is best for you. Children do not have that freedom and even though a small percentage of children end up in the hospital and an even smaller number die from COVID-19 complications, one death of a child is tragic, especially one that is preventable.