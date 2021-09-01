Cancel
UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts RxSight Inc. (RXST) at Overweight

 7 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus initiates coverage on RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst comments "RxSight has developed an intraocular lens that allows for (a) superior visual outcomes over existing premium IOLs and (b) visual outcomes that can be tailored to each patient's individual needs following implantation. This is in contrast to existing premium IOLs, in which patients need to commit to a given visual outcome prior to the procedure. The proprietary technology uses a UV light delivery device to alter the polymers in the lens following implantation to precisely dial in the correct refractive power for the patient, leading to greater patient satisfaction. The company is targeting a concentrated physician base of ~4,000 surgeons (~1,600 of which are high-volume) who are expected to perform ~750K premium procedures in the US in 2021, allowing the company to capture a significant portion of the TAM with a relatively small and concentrated sales force. With an installed base of 105 exiting 1Q, the company already has enough of a platform to leverage greater volumes of its proprietary IOL."

BusinessStreetInsider.com

TRxADE HEALTH to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2021: the Colliers 5th Annual Investor Conference on September 9, 2021, the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-14, 2021, and the Benzinga Healthcare Virtual Conference on September 29-30, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Barclays Starts Chart Industries (GTLS) at Overweight

Barclays analyst J. David Anderson initiates coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $226.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Chart Industries click here. For more ratings news on Chart Industries click here. Shares of Chart Industries closed at...
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K JPMorgan Trust I

Form 497K JPMorgan Trust I

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”) Supplement dated September 8, 2021 to the current. Prospectuses and Summary Prospectuses, as supplemented. Integration of SmartRetirement Blend 2020-2060 and SmartSpending strategies....
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 9/08

Companies with non-deal roadshows or company visits/marketing with sell-side today:Integer Holdings Corp ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Argus Downgrades Clorox (CLX ) to Hold

Argus analyst John Staszak downgraded Clorox (NYSE: CLX ) from Buy to Hold. The analyst comments "We are lowering our rating on Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) to HOLD from BUY. The company’s revenue has fallen from peak levels during the early months of the pandemic last year, with sequential declines in three of the past four quarters. Revenue also fell 9% year-over-year in fiscal 4Q21. Management now expects revenue to decline 2%-6% in FY22 on both a reported and an organic basis, leading to a 21%-26% decline in EPS. Given the weaker revenue and earnings outlook, we believe that CLX shares are fully valued at 29-times our FY22 EPS forecast, and that a HOLD rating is now appropriate. If costs moderate or demand for Clorox products accelerates, we would consider returning the stock to our BUY list."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Celcuity Inc (CELC) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft initiates coverage on Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Upgrades Methanex (MEOH) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) from Equalweight to Overweight with a price target of $53.00 (from $39.00). The analyst comments "Methanex has navigated a challenging past few years: a downcycle + pandemic that required deferring significant growth spending and rebasing the dividend; shares have lagged the S&P Chemicals index by >30% YTD and ~85% over the past 3-year period. While 2021 has seen a sharp rebound in methanol prices (+40% YTD) and Methanex's earnings/cash flow ('21 EBITDA ~3x 2020 levels), MEOH shares continue to trade at a meaningful discount to both historical asset valuation + mid-cycle earnings. We believe the narrative shifts from cash flow concerns to returns, with buybacks likely beginning by early-to-mid 2022. N. American methanol prices are at 7-year highs and yet Methanex's asset valuation is in the 30th percentile of the past decade; we think this provides a compelling dislocation and entry point."
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

ETFs and mutual funds that track the index will now have to add Tandem Diabetes Care to their holdings. Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept. 20.
StocksStreetInsider.com

B.Riley Starts RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) at Buy

B.Riley analyst Eric Wold initiates coverage on RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $70.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on RumbleOn, Inc. click here. For more ratings news on RumbleOn, Inc. click here. Shares of RumbleOn, Inc. closed at $36.44...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Franklin Templeton Looks To Hire Crypto Trader And Research Analyst

Multinational investment giant Franklin Templeton Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) appears to be getting serious about the crypto space. What Happened: A LinkedIn job posting on Thursday revealed that the asset manager is looking to hire a cryptocurrency trader and cryptocurrency research analyst to further its efforts to build a new investment unit around the emerging asset class.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Cooper Companies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cooper Companies. The company has an average price target of $466.2 with a high of $480.00 and a low of $450.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Charter Communications

Within the last quarter, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Charter Communications. The company has an average price target of $827.0 with a high of $900.00 and a low of $675.00.
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For Okta

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Okta has an average price target of $293.36 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $270.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For DocuSign

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $330.56 versus the current price of DocuSign at 309.6899, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated DocuSign...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Verint Systems (VRNT) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal initiates coverage on Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts Adagio (ADGI) at Buy

Stifel analyst Stephen Willey initiates coverage on Adagio (NASDAQ: ADGI) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsinvestorsobserver.com

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Is the Top Stock in the Banks - Diversified Industry?

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) is the highest overall rated company in the Banks - Diversified industry with an overall score of 78. WFC is up 100.46% so far this year after the company closed yesterday at $48.41. The overall score measures the company's performance based-off both short and long term indicators and means that WFC scores better than 78% of the overall market.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Weber Inc. (WEBR) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane initiates coverage on Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $22.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating on WEBR with a Buy rating as we see it as a solid growth story tied to the investing in the home theme with high brand awareness and global scale. The company's long-term financial algorithm includes +MSD to HSD annual revenue growth, and coupled with margin expansion supports an estimated +LDD annual EBITDA growth. We also think WEBR offers an attractive opportunity from a valuation perspective, as it currently trades at 16.0x 2022 EV/EBITDA vs. the peer median of 21.8x."

Comments / 0

