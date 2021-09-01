Cancel
U.S. Politics

A new federal grant should make regional leaders rethink their industry clusters

By Brad McDearman
Brookings Institution
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) recently launched a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) grant to transform regional economies by investing in industry clusters that generate high-value, inclusive economic growth. The EDA expects to provide $500,000 planning grants to 50 to 60 regional finalists before investing $25 million to $75 million in 20 to 30 of those regions over several years.

