Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope Denies Reports of Resignation; ensures a normal life after surgery

By Mark Robinson
Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancis, who was elected pontiff in 2013, underwent surgery on July 4 and spent 11 days in the hospital. We at KSUSentinel.com provide you with the latest in World, Science, Technology, Healthcare and Business News - non-stop throughout the day and night.

ksusentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Technology#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Doctor Stirs Controversy After Refusing To Treat Unvaccinated Persons

A new controversy has sparked in Alabama after a primary care physician has announced that he will no longer accept patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The doctor published a photo on his Facebook account revealing a sign posted on his door. The sign read “Effective October 1st,2021 Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19”.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Vaccine Skeptic Cardinal Placed on Ventilator Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

A prominent cardinal who has expressed skepticism of vaccines tested positive for the coronavirus just days ago and is already breathing via a ventilator, according to a tweet from his official account. The message from former St. Louis Archbishop Raymond L. Burke’s team asked that supporters of Burke “pray the Rosary for him” but said that “doctors are encouraged by his progress.” Burke’s team announced he had tested positive Wednesday. Whether Burke has been vaccinated is unknown, but he spoke out against vaccine mandates at the May 2020 Rome Life Forum, saying “vaccination itself cannot be imposed, in a totalitarian manner, on citizens.” He’s also quoted theories that the vaccine contains “microchips” used to control citizens. In the same address, he reportedly argued that the church had not insisted enough on continuing in-person services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Homelesscommunitynewscorp.com

Pope Francis promotes corona vaccinations

Pope Francis and six archbishops and cardinals from North, Central and South America promote the global coronavirus vaccination campaign with a three-minute video. The clip was shot by the nonprofit Ad Council of New York, which has been planning and producing advertising campaigns for nonprofits around the world for about eight decades. In addition to the relevant Internet channels, “Vatican News”, the media site of the Holy See, also broadcasts the video. At the start and end of the video, the Pope speaks in his native Spanish. Besides Claudio Hummes, the former Archbishop of São Paulo, who promotes vaccination as an act of charity in Portuguese, other clergymen speak Spanish – including the president of the United States Bishops’ Conference and Archbishop of Los Angeles, José Gomez. The video is fully captioned in English.
ReligionSFGate

Pope on health: thanks to surgery I can eat whatever I want

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says thanks to surgery that removed a portion of his colon he can now eat whatever he wants and leads “a totally normal life.”. The pontiff in a pre-recorded radio interview broadcast on Wednesday spoke about his health in the aftermath of the July 4 scheduled surgery at a Rome hospital.
Religionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pope Francis denied the resignation rumors: “It never crossed my mind”

The Pope Francisco spoke this Wednesday for the first time after having been operated and went out to deny in a very emphatic way the versions that indicated that he was thinking of resigning his pontificate due to health problems. “It never crossed my mind, I don’t know where they got that from, ”he said.
Healthhealio.com

Women in medicine denied safe reporting systems for harassment

For 2 years, Kellie Lease Stecher, MD, had advocated for safe reporting structures at her institution so that incidents of harassment could be submitted anonymously and evaluated objectively. When her requests were denied, Stecher, an OB/GYN in Minnesota, asked professional medical organizations to step in and enforce mandatory safe reporting...
Rochester, NYinformnny.com

Rochester boy ready for school after life-changing surgery in NYC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester boy is now ready to tackle the new school year, thanks to a life-altering surgery performed in New York City. 6-year-old Julius Pacheco had an unusual growth on his lip that left the door open to teasing — and prevented him from participating in activities at school.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy