Stacy Lewis at peace with assistant captain role at Solheim Cup

The pain is nowhere to be seen on Stacy Lewis’ face. Her demeanor is as sunny as the skies shining down on Inverness. It might have something to do with Lewis playing a critical role in bringing the Solheim Cup to Toledo.

But behind the pleasant exterior is disappointment for not being able to represent her country in front of the hometown fans. The Toledo-born Lewis served as an unofficial spokesman and face of the Solheim Cup for five years. Then at the 11th hour, she was passed over for two rookies who have never won on the LPGA Tour and have a combined one top-10 finish in major championships.

“It was hard coming here, just packing and knowing I wasn’t bringing my golf clubs,” Lewis admitted. “But once I got on-site, the girls have been so great. My little group is awesome. You kind of forget about it. I feel like I’m bringing a lot to the captain’s side and I feel like I’ve helped a lot. There’s a reason why I’m here.”

United States captain Pat Hurst’s decision to bypass the 36-year-old Lewis effectively ended her Solheim Cup playing days. Laura Davies and Juli Inkster have proven that making a Solheim Cup in the latter stages of a career is possible, but it will be an uphill climb for Lewis, who had to withdraw in 2019 because of a back injury.

The exclusion of Lewis, who’s an assistant captain this week, is the closest thing to a controversy at this year’s Solheim Cup. When Hurst was asked about the difficulty of leaving her off the team, she looked at Lewis and jokingly said, “Can you step outside for a moment?” The exchange drew laughter and seemed to put Hurst and Lewis at ease about a difficult subject.

“You know, I just went with the hottest players,” Hurst said. “Brittany [Altomare] played well in 2019, and so we agreed that we wanted Brittany on the team. And then Yealimi [Noh] and Mina [Harigae], if you look at the last two months, they’re playing really hot. And so that’s what I went with.

“Stacy took it well. I wanted her here no matter what. We had a plan in place and we stuck to it, and that’s what we were doing.”

In May, at the LPGA match-play event in Las Vegas, Hurst told Lewis that she wanted her in Toledo, no matter what. It helped put Lewis at ease, knowing she was going to be part of the event. But she remained motivated to play herself onto the team.

Since the tour restart last August at Inverness, Lewis has won once, finished in the top 10 six times, and missed three cuts. She had three top 12s in her final five events before the cutoff. However, her 14th-place finish on the U.S. points list wasn’t enough for Hurst.

“I felt like I was close,” Lewis said. “I stayed away. I didn’t ask. I didn’t want to be involved. I didn’t feel like it was my place. Pat called me in and said, ‘We’d like you to be there as an assistant.’ You have to respect her decisions. You have to stick to a plan because you can get emotional about things or sentimental. And I agree with the picks, to be honest. Yealimi and Mina are playing great. You have to pick them. We’re playing in the U.S., where it’s easier for rookies. I wanted to play, but I love this side of it. I’m having a lot of fun.”

The experience at Gleneagles in 2019 was Lewis’ first glimpse at what being a captain or an assistant captain presents. Captain Juli Inkster essentially made Lewis the fourth assistant, keeping her immersed in the competition and allowing her to see the operations up close.

Lewis learned that there’s a whole lot more to the process than just scribbling down pairings.

“I’m going to be a captain one day, so I’m watching Pat make decisions,” she said. “There’s a lot. You need helpers and people behind the scenes that players have no clue about.”

The Korda sisters, Megan Khang, and Ally Ewing are in Lewis’ pod, a four-person group with similar personalities and golf games. They’ve coined themselves “Chesnee’s Girls,” named after Lewis’ young daughter, Chesnee.

In 2014, Lewis was the No. 1-ranked player in the world when, during a conversation with then-Marathon Petroleum CEO Gary Heminger, she inquired about moving the Marathon LPGA Classic to Inverness. He countered with bringing a Solheim Cup to the Dorr Street club.

“I said, ‘Well, that would be unreal,’” Lewis recalled.

A couple years later, she attended the triumphant party announcing Inverness’ winning bid.

Lewis won’t be playing this week, but it doesn’t diminish her role in helping author another chapter of golf history at Inverness. Already, on Tuesday and Wednesday, several days before the tournament begins and during less-than-ideal weekdays, galleries traversed the course in large numbers, buzzing with anticipation about what’s to come.

“When we got off the bus and walked across the range, you could see all of the girls’ eyes get so big when we walked on the first tee,” Lewis said. “It’s amazing what they’ve done to the golf course, the shape that it’s in. And you could feel the energy from the people. They’re ready and they’re fired up.”