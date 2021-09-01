Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinic Coming to Kiowa

The state's mobile vaccination bus will be at the Elbert County Fairgrounds, 95 Ute Avenue in Kiowa, on Tuesday, September 14 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. to offer free vaccinations for interested individuals. Appointments will be available every 15 minutes. No insurance is required and no photo ID is needed. After receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, a vaccine record card will be provided to show proof of your vaccination. Vaccinations will be provided 100% free of cost. A sign-up link to schedule your appointment will be shared closer to the 14th.