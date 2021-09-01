Cancel
Avianca Selects Aeroxchange's AeroBuy Solution to Automate Procurement

Times Union
 5 days ago

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Aeroxchange announced today that Avianca selected AeroBuy® to automate purchase order management and standardize communication with trading partners. Aeroxchange’s business to business solutions support workflow automation for the entire range of MRO supply chain processes. By integrating with Aeroxchange’s AeroBuy solution, Avianca aims...

www.timesunion.com

Marketshoustonmirror.com

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Splunk, LogRhythm, Broadcom, Fortinet, Micro Focus

2020-2025 Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dell Technologies Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Broadcom Inc, Fortinet Inc, Micro Focus International Plc, SolarWinds Corp, Splunk Inc, LogRhythm Inc, International Business Machines Corp & McAfee LLC.
EconomyTimes Union

ImageCat announces a new partnership with Reask to deliver their global natural catastrophe models via its risk and disaster management platforms.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. ImageCat today announced an agreement with Reask, a leading science and technology company focusing on natural hazard modeling, to make their HindCyc® and DeepCyc® global cyclone, typhoon and hurricane probabilistic modeling and event response services available through ImageCat’s Inhance® and FACFinder™ solutions. The new...
EconomyTimes Union

(When) Is Magento Worth Investing In? Experts Weigh In [DesignRush QuickSights]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. With a market share of 23.8%, Magento is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms. Though renowned for its powerful capabilities, the cost of building and maintaining Magento stores has limited this platform's reach mainly to large enterprises. DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Desktop Management & Helpdesk Services Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | LANDesk, Microsoft, BMC, Altiris

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Desktop Management & Helpdesk Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are BMC, Altiris, LANDesk, Microsoft, Novell, CA Technologies, IBM Corporation & HP etc.
MarketsTimes Union

HashCash Provides Asset Management Technology to Hong Kong-based Investment Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. US-based blockchain consultant company HashCash Consultants announces a partnership venture with a Hong Kong-based brokerage firm. HashCash pronounces, blockchain implementation in a number of pragmatic ways within the wealth and asset management bracket. The highly flexible blockchain technology enables the client to ensure...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Network Engineering Services Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' | Cisco Systems, Accenture, Ericsson, Huawei

Global Network Engineering Services Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Network Engineering Services market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Network Engineering Services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
RetailTimes Union

Escher Acquires Syslore to Help Posts Reduce Parcel Processing and Sortation Costs

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 05, 2021. Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, today announced the acquisition of Helsinki-based Syslore to bring a collection of proven, AI-powered services to post and parcel carriers everywhere. With today’s announcement, postal operators can utilize:. A powerful, machine-learning based OCR engine to increase...
Businessthefastmode.com

NTT to Expand its Global Data Center Footprint by 20%

NTT’s Global Data Centers division continues to expand its global data center footprint by 20% to build a connected future that will benefit enterprise and hyperscale clients around the world. NTT operates data centers across Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia, including a major presence in India. It delivers and...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Telefonica launches blockchain-based document authentication service

Spanish telecom company Telefónica Tech announced Thursday that it launched a new documentation authentication service based on blockchain technology with legal support. The technology will be supported by Telefónica’s own TrustOS managed blockchain service and combines the user’s digital signature with a cryptographic hash of the content to be certified. Both of these elements are sealed onto the blockchain to establish legal provenance and integrity of the data.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Holdex Finance is Ready to Enable Investors Generate Greater Returns Using the Platform’s Automated Investment Solutions

Holdex Finance is a decentralized platform that is brought to reality to change the FinTech and Defi world. It will improve the ways investors interact with the crypto space and make their experience more transparent, convenient, and profitable. The Holdex team has brainstormed over the existing adversities and risks associated with crypto trading and devising new ways to minimize them with their service. Their automated investment solutions will enable everyone to generate income for themselves in a highly secure environment.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sesame Software Announces High-Volume Data Connector for ServiceNow, Providing Connectivity Across All Platforms

Sesame Software’s Data Management Platform, Relational Junction, provides ServiceNow users with end-to-end connectivity to modernize the customer experience. Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction, announced its high-volume data connector for ServiceNow — accelerating customer Initiatives across cloud data warehouse, integration, and analytics.
TechnologyGlobeSt.com

How Robotic Automation Solutions Can Address Construction Labor Shortage

Earlier this week, BuiltUp Ventures revealed a significant investment in OKIBO, an Israeli contech startup that’s creating its robotic automation solutions to address challenges like skilled labor shortages. OKIBO’s robots are “designed for the harsh conditions of a construction site,” the companies said in a joint statement announcing the deal, with 3D scanning, autonomous path planning, and USPTO-approved real time modeling technology. Its first product is a drywall finishing robot performing plastering, sanding and painting.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

About Real Estate Partners With Side To Provide Its Tech-Savvy Clients With the Latest Tools

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 03, 2021. About Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that About Real Estate, a Silicon Valley-based firm focused on providing exceptional service, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Rental

Herc Holdings Acquires Entertainment Equipment Rental Business

Herc Holdings Inc., a North American equipment rental supplier operating as Herc Rentals, has acquired Dwight Crane Ltd. and its U.S. affiliate, LRX LLC. Dwight Crane is an entertainment equipment rental business based in Ajax, Ontario, Canada, that also has operations in Los Angeles. Dwight Crane is a full-service provider...
Cell Phoneschannele2e.com

8 Strategies for Improving Employee Experience

Organizations increasingly understand the importance of improving employee experience, but the need for supporting a homebound workforce increased the urgency to act decisively to make the necessary changes. Indeed, the rapid shift to equipping employees to work from home forced some organizations into rushing to engineer employee experience strategies that...
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Routes in brief: Emirates, SkyUp, Avianca and more

Routes rounds-up the latest new route announcements, as well as services returning to carriers' networks. Emirates has restarted Airbus A380 service to Manchester (MAN) in the UK. The resumption on Sept. 1 coincided with the 11th anniversary of the first Emirates A380 to serve the airport. The airline currently offers daily flights from Dubai (DXB) to Manchester but plans to take the route double daily on Oct. 1. By the end of October, the Gulf carrier will offer 77 weekly flights to the UK, including the 6X-daily London Heathrow (LHR) operation.

