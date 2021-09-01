Avianca Selects Aeroxchange's AeroBuy Solution to Automate Procurement

Holdex Finance is a decentralized platform that is brought to reality to change the FinTech and Defi world. It will improve the ways investors interact with the crypto space and make their experience more transparent, convenient, and profitable. The Holdex team has brainstormed over the existing adversities and risks associated with crypto trading and devising new ways to minimize them with their service. Their automated investment solutions will enable everyone to generate income for themselves in a highly secure environment.