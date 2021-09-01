Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bad people shouldn’t be celebrities

thefuelonline.com
 7 days ago

For some reason, people feel the need to put everything on the internet – the good, the bad, and even the ugly. Especially people in the limelight, it seems that they also feel that the internet is a place where they can dump their opinions, however dangerous it can be to them.

thefuelonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Morgan Wallen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usatoday Com#Cnn Com#Insider Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Chris Brown calls out Kanye West following ‘Donda’ release

In an Instagram Story post that has since been deleted, Brown wrote of West: “Kanye a whole h*e.”. Singer Chris Brown called out rapper Kanye West in the wake of this weekend’s release of the MC’s 10th studio LP, the long-awaited Donda. The album was released on Sunday morning, and...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's Manager Speaks On Soulja Boy, Chris Brown, & Drake

Last week, we received Donda. This week, we're all set to receive Certified Lover Boy. There were rumors that Kanye West and Drake were slated to deliver their anticipated albums on the same day but alas, that did not happen, and in just a few hours, we will finally hear what Drake and his OVO Sound team have been working on.
Musicblackchronicle.com

T-Pain Says Kanye West Told Him A Line Was Corny Then Stole It For Himself

Lyric-biting when it comes to hip-hop is one of the cardinal mistakes any rapper can make, but it’s a whole different level of disrespect when it’s done through the deceptive lens of gaslighting. T-Pain is back in the news as he continues to recall stories from his legendary career in...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Pusha T Subtly Shades Drake Across Social Media

Pusha T has been passively shading Drake on the Internet. The latest comes on Twitter in the form of a tweet he liked. “crazy how Pusha t literally managed to push drake out of hip hop entirely,” the tweet reads, Complex notes. Pushed out of Hip-Hop is a stretch, especially...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
Musicthesource.com

Andre 3000 Responds to Kanye’s “Life of The Party” Drake Diss

Andre 3000 wants no parts of Drake and Kanye’s beef. Early Saturday morning, Drake previewed Kanye West’s new track with Andre 3000, “Life of The Party.” Prior to its Sound 42 debut, Ye played it following an interview with Musrif in Berlin, Germany. The song was then leaked on Sound...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lizzo Addresses Bullying, Says Black Women In Music 'Suffer From the Marginalization the Most'

Lizzo addressed the recent bullying and criticism she has dealt with during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Aug. 18). The musician opened up about struggling to feel heard and accepted in an environment that is not always supportive and why these hateful comments are surfacing. Lizzo said despite Black women being innovators in the industry, “We are the ones who do suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most.”
CelebritiesNew York Post

Kanye West accused of stealing ‘Donda’ logo from black-owned company

Forget about Chris Brown disses and awkward Marilyn Manson cameos — Kanye West is embroiled in yet another blazing-hot controversy after being accused of ripping off the logo of his “Donda” album merch. The 44-year-old allegedly stole the logo design from the black-owned business, according to Randy Dawkins, creative director...
Celebritieshola.com

10 social media mishaps celebs couldn’t delete fast enough

Social media has completely changed the way we interact with not only our closest friends and one-time acquaintances, but the biggest celebrities in the world. Not long ago, the only way we knew what out favorite stars were up to was by seeing the occasional paparazzi shot or a tell-all interview on a prime time TV network. Now, things couldn’t be more different.
MusicEW.com

Drake's Certified Lover Boy sounds a little too familiar

The new album is like watching the eighth season of a sitcom and growing hyper-aware of all the recycled jokes and actors' laugh lines. At the end of "March 14," the grand finale of his plus-sized 2018 album Scorpion, Drake appeared on the verge of finally growing up. The revelations shared there about his hidden son, whose existence first became public amid a nasty and still-ongoing beef with Kanye West and Pusha T, cast the Canadian superstar in a whole new light. He'd repeatedly tangled with his personal demons on record, including the emotional fallout of his parents' divorce. Yet the lyrical mix of shame, pride, and promise expressed here suggested that October's Very Own was about to transition from overgrown boyhood into manhood by way of fatherhood.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Did Kim Kardashian subtly shade Kanye West's new album on Instagram?

Over the weekend, Kanye West's much-anticipated album Donda was released on streaming platforms following a series of live listening parties in the US. While it seemed his ex-wife was in full support of the new music, on Sunday (29 August) fans spotted what they thought was a subtle shade from Kim Kardashian.
CelebritiesGrazia

When We Talk About Being Kind, Why Don’t We Extend That Courtesy To Katie Price?

Yesterday it was reported that Katie Price was rushed to hospital after allegedly being attacked. Essex Police said it was called by the ambulance service in the early hours of the morning, and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. The 32-year-old man has now been released on police bail. The Sun is reporting that Price was treated for 'a jaw fracture and split eye’.

Comments / 0

Community Policy