A man who inspired decades of students deserves his retirement

Cover picture for the articleThe Aug. 28 editorial “30 years of inspirational leadership” was right, but the headline was an understatement. Freeman A. Hrabowski III — retiring next year as president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County — has not only been an inspiration to students and faculty at that outstanding institution, but also he has been a brilliant role model, paradigm shifter and chief cheerleader for many in underserved communities — and in higher education in general — for almost as many years as he is old.

