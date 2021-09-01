A man who inspired decades of students deserves his retirement

The Aug. 28 editorial “30 years of inspirational leadership” was right, but the headline was an understatement. Freeman A. Hrabowski III — retiring next year as president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County — has not only been an inspiration to students and faculty at that outstanding institution, but also he has been a brilliant role model, paradigm shifter and chief cheerleader for many in underserved communities — and in higher education in general — for almost as many years as he is old.