Controversy over Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer and players' COVID-19 vaccine status

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Players Association is launching an investigation into Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer made headlines when he said COVID-19 vaccinations were taken into consideration when deciding who would make the team’s final 53-man roster. CBS Sports HQ senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones joined CBSN to discuss.

Related
NFLYardbarker

Jaguars players already 'not thrilled' with Urban Meyer's coaching tactics?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer came to the NFL confident he could transition to the pro level quickly and help turn a rebuilding franchise into a contender. Just a few months into the job, trouble is already emerging. Meyer’s first mistake came in February when he hired longtime friend...
NFL247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars: What Urban Meyer said about Gardner Minshew trade

First-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was admittedly emotional after telling quarterback Gardner Minshew he was being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Meyer said after Sunday's preseason game delivering the news put him in a tough predicament and he respects Minshew as a player. “That was tough, man....
NFLCBS Sports

NFLPA reportedly opens investigation of Jags' Urban Meyer who said vaccine statuses influenced roster cuts

When the Jaguars trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, they didn't just take into account offseason performances. According to new coach Urban Meyer, Jacksonville also factored whether or not players were vaccinated for COVID-19 into decisions related to the NFL's cut-down deadline. Now, the NFL Players Association has opened an investigation into the situation, per ProFootballTalk.
NFL247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars preseason: Urban Meyer already rubbing some players wrong way with 'college-like things'

It has not been the start for the Jacksonville Jaguars that first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer envisioned, as the team finds itself having dropped each of its first two preseason contests ahead of the 2021 campaign with just one still to play before Week 1 arrives. And while it is clear that the team has plenty of work to get done before it can field a winning product, CBS Sports NFL columnist Pete Prisco reports that the coach has rubbed some Jaguars players the wrong way with the college-like approach that he has brought with him to Jacksonville.
NFL247Sports

Urban Meyer tabs Trevor Lawrence as Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Houston Texans after first-year coach Urban Meyer officially announced his decision on Wednesday. Lawrence completed 14 of 23 pass for 113 yards in Monday night's loss to the New...
NFLRealGM

Urban Meyer Admits Jaguars Considered Vaccine Status With Cuts

The NFLPA will open an investigation after Urban Meyer admitted that vaccination status played a role in roster cuts made by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer said Tuesday that it was considered because of the more stringent COVID-19 protocols imposed on unvaccinated players who test positive or are identified as high-risk close contacts compared with the protocols for vaccinated players.
NFLNFL

NFLPA conducting investigation after Urban Meyer's comments on vaccine status

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's admission that vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union's action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: "Everyone was considered....
NFLPosted by
Arizona Sports

Jaguars attempt to clarify Urban Meyer’s comments on vaccination status

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered....
NFLnewstalkflorida.com

Urban Meyer Admitted COVID-19 Vaccines Played A Role In Shaping The Jaguars Roster

NFL owners have lost patience with players and coaches who are not taking the vaccine. The National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who has some major health issues, didn’t hold back when he talked about how he and his coaching staff evaluated players when it came to finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. “If a player did not get a COVID-19 vaccine, that went into the evaluation. Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this, and also is he vaccinated or not? Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.” The National Football League Players Association would like to know a little more about the coaching staff’s thought process into making the final cuts. The NFL has been forcing virtually everybody connected to the business to take the vaccine but NFL owners cannot force players to get a vaccine because the collective bargaining agreement does not allow mandatory shots for players. At least one coach, Rick Dennison of the Minnesota Vikings, was fired because he refused to take the shot.
NFL247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart: Urban Meyer discusses backup QB situation

After naming No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterback, the Jacksonville Jaguars felt comfortable enough with their depth at the position to trade Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend. With Minshew out of the picture, the Jaguars still have two quarterbacks on their roster behind Lawrence -- fifth-year pro, C.J Beathard, and second-year signal-caller, Jake Luton. However, it remains to be seen who officially has the backup job.
NFLEleven Warriors

Devin Smith Reuniting With Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced today they've signed former Ohio State wide receiver Devin Smith. The move of course reunites Smith with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and is considered an insurance policy as Jags receiver Tavon Austin, a speedy deep threat in his own right, is battling a quad injury.
NFLwmleader.com

Urban Meyer continues to prove he’s in over his head with vaccination comments

As we discovered when the Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a player’s vaccination status is more likely than not a consideration when deciding whether to keep that player on the roster if that player is anywhere near the roster bubble. Of course, Bill Belichick didn’t come right out and say that about Newton, because he’s well aware that there’s an agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA which stipulates that a player’s vaccination status can’t be a part of that decision. Whether it is or not, you don’t say it is. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, and all that.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

