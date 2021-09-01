Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro implement mask mandate

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A new face mask mandate is in effect for Boulder County and other counties across Colorado may soon follow suit. The CDC says all but two counties in Colorado are seeing a high or substantial level of COVID-19 transmission. (credit: Getty Images) Only Mineral and Cheyenne counties have low transmission rates. Boulder County’s mandate requires everyone ages two and older to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette is the site of the biggest recent outbreak in Boulder County. Six staff and 17 parishioners tested positive. There have...