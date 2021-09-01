Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkesboro, NC

Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro implement mask mandate

By Editor
Taylorsville Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, the mayors of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro, with the support and endorsement of their elected boards, signed separate orders declaring States of Emergency in their respective towns. To take effect this afternoon at 5 p.m., the orders require face coverings be worn inside establishments open to the public. These actions were taken to help battle the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, and mitigate the strain on community medical resources being caused by the virus. The order applies to both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals.

www.taylorsvilletimes.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilkes County, NC
Wilkes County, NC
Health
North Wilkesboro, NC
Government
Wilkes County, NC
Government
Wilkesboro, NC
Government
City
Wilkesboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
North Wilkesboro, NC
Wilkesboro, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Wilkes Medical Center#Cdc#Wilkesmedical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Alexander County, NCTaylorsville Times

COVID-19 death toll reaches 99

Local health leaders recommend against mass gatherings. The Alexander County Government released the latest pandemic information with the following COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Sept. 7:. In Alexander County, there have been 5,507 total cases to date, with 445 cases in the last 14 days and 235 cases in the last...
West Columbia, SCwach.com

West Columbia to give Lexington Two grant to implement mask mandate

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of West Columbia announced Tuesday night that it will grant Lexington School District Two $50,000 in order to implement a mask mandate. The announcement said that the funds can be used for enforcement of the mask mandate. Officials say the grant is an initiative of the city's water and sewer utilities to promote in-person learning and reduce the number of employees that may have to take time off to stay home with children forced to do virtual school.
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County School System implements temporary mask mandate

With a total of 383 students quarantined following testing positively for COVID-19, the Butts County School System has implemented a temporary mask mandate beginning Aug. 24 for school buses and inside school building. “We did implement a temporary requirement for masks on school buses and inside school buildings,” said Butts...
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Public Health not asking for a mask mandate, for now

With counties and school districts across the Cowboy State discussing – and in one case of enforcement in Sheridan – mask mandates, it’s quickly a becoming a local discussion and concern in Gillette. That was the popular topic Tuesday afternoon at the director’s meeting at the county courthouse. Campbell County...
Boulder County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Boulder County Sees Outbreaks of COVID Among Vaccinated People, Implements Mask Mandate

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A new face mask mandate is in effect for Boulder County and other counties across Colorado may soon follow suit. The CDC says all but two counties in Colorado are seeing a high or substantial level of COVID-19 transmission. (credit: Getty Images) Only Mineral and Cheyenne counties have low transmission rates. Boulder County’s mandate requires everyone ages two and older to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette is the site of the biggest recent outbreak in Boulder County. Six staff and 17 parishioners tested positive. There have...
Flathead County, MTmontanarightnow.com

Flathead County runs into delays in notifying COVID-19 close contacts

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead City-County Health Department is running into delays in notifying COVID-19 close contacts as cases continue to surge. "Although FCCHD continues to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19, staff can no longer alert all close contacts to their possible exposure," FCCHD said in a release. At this time, the health department is prioritizing on notifying close contacts belonging to higher risk groups, including elderly and immunocompromised people.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County Health Officer on COVID cases: ‘We’re not heading in a good direction’

Clark County doctors and public health officials issued a dire warning Friday morning as Clark County COVID-19 case rates rose to a new pandemic-high this week. “We’re not heading in a good direction,” said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick. “In the last week in Clark County, we’ve averaged 225 new cases each day. And two months ago, we were averaging 21 cases a day — so more than 10 times the case rate two months ago.”
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County COVID-19 activity rises to highest level on record

Clark County’s COVID-19 activity rose to the highest level on record this week with 1,602 new cases since Aug. 26 reported by Clark County Public Health, the most ever reported in a seven-day period. The county’s COVID-19 activity rate, which was as low as 50.1 cases per 100,000 residents over...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County COVID-19 activity reaches levels not seen since January

Clark County’s COVID-19 activity remained high over the past seven days, with activity rates reaching the highest level since the pandemic’s last major surge in January. Four new deaths were reported. The surge in cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant has pushed the county’s activity level to 397.4...
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

COVID cases climbing in Tuscarawas County

DOVER — The Tuscarawas County Health Department announced Friday that 320 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county in the previous seven days, an increase from the 227 cases during the previous week. As of Friday afternoon, the department reported 627 active cases in Tuscarawas County. There were...
Flathead County, MTWhitefish Pilot

Lab delays a challenge as Covid numbers surge

Covid case investigators at the Flathead City-County Health Department are struggling to keep up as the contagious delta variant continues to spread in the valley. The high volume of new cases in recent weeks has swamped testing labs, County Health Officer Joe Russell explained, and residents should now expect up to a week delay in contacting positive cases.
Clark County, WAkptv.com

Clark County Public Health issues danger advisories at Lacamas and Round lakes

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health has elevated blue-green algae advisories at Lacamas and Round lakes in Camas from warning to danger. Water samples collected last week showed both lakes continue to have elevated levels of cyanotoxins. Additionally, blue-green algae are now accumulating in many areas of both lakes, including at boat launches and other public access points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy