Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro implement mask mandate
Yesterday, the mayors of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro, with the support and endorsement of their elected boards, signed separate orders declaring States of Emergency in their respective towns. To take effect this afternoon at 5 p.m., the orders require face coverings be worn inside establishments open to the public. These actions were taken to help battle the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, and mitigate the strain on community medical resources being caused by the virus. The order applies to both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals.www.taylorsvilletimes.com
