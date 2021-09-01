caption the, pic..........................

Let’s face it, you don’t want to be just like any other aunt. Your goal is to be the cool aunt your niece or nephew can’t wait to hang out with. It almost makes you feel like a celebrity seeing the excitement on their face when you walk in the room. So, of course, you do everything you can to keep the “cool” title by planning fun adventures you can go on together. While you’re making memories playing dress-up and running around the backyard (and snapping plenty of photos), you’ll want to be equipped with Instagram captions for aunt photos that are too cute not to post.