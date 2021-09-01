Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

caption the, pic..........................

By bourbonstreet Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie is a friend, I know he's been a good friend of mine ** -- lchoro 09/01/2021 5:34PM. Lately things have changed and I want to sfuff his weak ass hook shot. ** -- lchoro 09/01/2021 7:18PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hook Shot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Petsthehinsdalean.com

Pet pic of the week

Roni is a tabby cat who is looking for his forever family. He would do well with kids 5 years and older. He's a gentle and perfect 6-year-old whose adoption fee is $75. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center has re-opened to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Capacity will be limited to about 20 visitors. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

35 Best Instagram Captions For Your Cool Aunt Photos

Let’s face it, you don’t want to be just like any other aunt. Your goal is to be the cool aunt your niece or nephew can’t wait to hang out with. It almost makes you feel like a celebrity seeing the excitement on their face when you walk in the room. So, of course, you do everything you can to keep the “cool” title by planning fun adventures you can go on together. While you’re making memories playing dress-up and running around the backyard (and snapping plenty of photos), you’ll want to be equipped with Instagram captions for aunt photos that are too cute not to post.
InternetElite Daily

30 Swoonworthy Instagram Captions For Your Four-Month Anniversary

These days, we’ll collectively take any reason to celebrate, right? A promotion at work! Finding shoes on sale in the perfect size! The fact that PSLs are already back on the menu at Starbucks! They’re all occasions worth documenting and cheering for, I say — on Instagram or elsewhere. And the same is true of any and every monthiversary, especially if (and when) you’re dating someone who has turned you into the heart-eye emoji personified. So, what are some four-month anniversary Instagram captions that really encapsulate the magic of your new relationship?
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

46 Captions For Your Mermaid Costume That'll Make Your Posts Magical

The world is an oyster, and you are the pearl. At least, that’s the message you’re trying to send with your mermaid Halloween costume. You already have your look all put together, including a scaly tail, seashell top, and seaweed-inspired headband. The only things you’re missing are your best friends serving friendly flounder or sassy crab vibes and mermaid costume captions that’ll take your next Instagram post from simple to sun-kissed.
PhotographyPleated-Jeans.com

Morning Funny Pic Dump (25 Pics)

The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are. — John Pierpont “J.P.” Morgan. I hope you don’t have too many problems today, but if so, may today’s funny pic dump help dissolve them. Enjoy!. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7.
Sportssportswar.com

He posted the info yesterday.

Is the game on RSN or espn3 as indicated in daily Progress ** -- blwmpw 09/04/2021 08:27AM. Both, but ESPN3 blackout where it's available on an RSN TV affiliate** -- Hoo TV 09/04/2021 09:23AM. I'm in Asheville and have Spectrum, too. It's showing up for me on what -- OldeWahoo...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Of Course, 'Certified Lover Boy' Is a Goldmine for Instagram Captions

After an eight-month delay, Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived, and in true Drake fashion –it's a goldmine for Instagram captions. Let's face it, whether we'd like to admit it or not, we're all guilty of poaching a Drake lyric (or two) for an Instagram caption. That super introspective take on a past relationship? The not-so-lowkey materialistic flex? That weirdly specific reference to a '90s R&B album? Yeah, we can thank the 6 God for all of those.
MLBsportswar.com

What’s the protocol here (pic)?

Typically don’t need them outside if vaccinated. But if in tight quarters -- Molina 09/04/2021 10:29AM. There have been a dozen or more MLB games played every day since April with -- JMHoo 09/03/2021 10:50PM. Did VT get a dome? Would be kinda nice for Nov games there, to be...
NFLsportswar.com

Hahaha

Their field goal execution was poor and that is certainly a major trademark -- TheTruth09 09/06/2021 4:20PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Sportssportswar.com

Link

Seems not smart going swinging into the student section of Vick jerseys ** -- damnskippy 09/06/2021 4:23PM. No, but I do remember the Gillette Friday Night Fights when I was a boy. ** -- North Cavolina 09/06/2021 4:01PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...
Soccersportswar.com

Thanks!

Gotta wonder why this isn't at least on BTN Plus. The only thing I can -- Hoo TV 09/06/2021 5:42PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

45 Sorority Bid Day Captions For Sister Selfies And House Reveal Videos

Everything you’ve done for rush week has been leading up to Bid Day. That’s when you finally find out what house you’ll be joining as a new member. It’s also when you get to meet your fellow pledges and spend some quality time bonding with your sisters. Basically, Bid Day is an exciting journey from start to finish with so many memories to capture, so you’ll need to have some sorority captions for Bid Day on hand to help you document it all on Instagram.
Entertainmentmadison

Muzzle wins this week's cartoon caption contest

Dave Matta of Pittsburgh is this week’s You Toon winner. His caption about a pooch preparing for the first day of school beat out more than 40 entries. Matta wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands. Runners-up...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Ariana Grande shares rare photos of home life with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has given fans a rare glimpse into her home life with husband Dalton Gomez after sharing a series of sweet photos on Instagram. The couple, who have been dating since January 2020, have kept their relationship relatively low-key. But, on Saturday (August 21), Ariana took to socials to show off just how happy they are.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Certified Lover Boy Is Packed With Lyrics Begging To Be Made Into IG Captions

It’s time to jam out to CLB, y’all. Certified Lover Boy that is. Drake dropped his new album on Friday, Sept. 3, and it’s full of bops. There’s no shortage of new tunes this past month, as Kanye West also dropped his new album Donda on Aug. 29, and obviously, you can’t talk about Drake’s new album without bringing up Ye. As usual, when it comes to the rapper’s discography, you can expect some brutal diss tracks to weigh in on the drama, along with tons of witty lyrics that you’ll totally want to repost. Now that the highly-anticipated album is ~finally~ here, you’ll want to check out these 29 Drake Certified Lover Boy lyrics for Instagram captions to give your posts that undeniable Champagne Papi boost.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Addison Rae loves 'juicy lips' in a video

Addison Rae loves to have "bouncy, plush, and juicy lips" in her videos. The 20-year-old social media sensation has revealed the products from her ITEM Beauty Sephora make-up line which make her look the most photogenic and the part of her face she likes to highlight for her TikTok clips.

Comments / 0

Community Policy