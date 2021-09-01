Cancel
Cooper Hewitt Announces Winners of the 2021 National Design Awards and National Design Month Programming

Smithsonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum today announced the winners of the 2021 National Design Awards. The 22nd class of winners were honored for design innovation and impact in nine categories. In October, National Design Month programming will highlight the work of the winners and celebrate the power of design in the everyday world.

