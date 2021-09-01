Stingray hilariously photobombs baby at aquarium
Photo of a baby at an aquarium recently went viral after a stingray hilariously photobombs the infant. In the snap, the stingray has the same facial expression as the baby.www.audacy.com
Photo of a baby at an aquarium recently went viral after a stingray hilariously photobombs the infant. In the snap, the stingray has the same facial expression as the baby.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0