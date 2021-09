Seemed to not even be on the field until the drive we scored a field goal. I’m sure there were more but first carry I remember him taking was a first down run. Was he in the doghouse or were others better in practice? I’m not a doomsayer. Defense looked like they could hang with anyone. Our oline has to give DJ more time and DJ has to make quicker decisions and get the ball out quicker. Very good chance we don’t lose another game until playoffs. But we have to get better. Just wondering what I may have missed about LJD. I was very excited about shipley. And our line stunk it up but he was not quick enough to get around the outside when I watched him. I thought pace was gonna hit the line and fall forward for 3-4 but didn’t happen either. Other thing I wonder is why our oline seemed to get push in that drive where we got a fg. Was it bc they were in prevent, because we were in rhythm and had them on their heels???