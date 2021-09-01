Larry Jerome Johnson
Larry Jerome Johnson, aged 72, of Minor Hill died Sunday, August 1st. Survivors include his sister, Yvonne Lay of Knoxville, sons Larry Johnson and wife, Nancy of Maryville, Bill Johnson and wife, Erika of Texas, Stepdaughter, Tisha Thomas and husband Ricky of Anderson, stepson, Ben Tate of Rogersville, 2 Grandchildren, step-granddaughters, Ashley Hairston, and husband, Jesse of Huntsville, Alyssa Palmer and husband Jake of Rogersville, 1 step-great-granddaughter, and a host of other family and friends.radio7media.com
