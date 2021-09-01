Selby Gardens Selected to Participate in Smithsonian, Emerson Collective’s Internship Program

Jekyll Island Authority partnered this summer with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia to offer internship opportunities to several local high school students. “It’s really giving an opportunity to some teens that maybe aren’t certain where they want to go or what direction they want to go in,” said Jenna Johnson, human resources director of the Jekyll Island Authority, during the August JIA board meeting. “Do they even want to go to college? What do they want to do? And this pilot program allows them to come over and shadow and get a little bit of experience in some positions that are of interest to them.”