You've probably seen a McDonald's commercial before. We don't have to sit here and talk about it in detail, you know the set-up already. Clean, orderly restaurant of smiling workers, families sitting down with big juicy burgers and perfectly crisp fries, you get the drill. You also probably know that, like most commercials, they're not as true to reality as they say. In an actual visit to McDonald's, you get squished-down burgers, slippery bathroom floors, and sometimes overhear unpleasant and shocking conversations both at the counter and sitting down to eat. That's just the way life is.