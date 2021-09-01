Opinion | Sometimes symbolism can be just as important as enforcement | Otis Sanford

City councilman Worth Morgan Zoomed in to the weekly meeting of the Memphis Rotary Club Tuesday – primarily to give members an update about financial priorities facing the council and the city administration. As chairman of the council’s budget committee, Morgan is in a coveted position that allow him to put his stamp on important initiatives that benefit Memphis. But it was his stance on council resolutions that drew the most attention during his 45-minute presentation.

Recently, the council approved a nonbinding resolution calling on Governor Bill Lee to rescind his executive order – allowing parents of public school children to opt out of mask mandates. The council vote was 12 to zero with one abstention, and you guessed it - Morgan is the one who abstained.

When I asked him about it Tuesday, the two term councilman said he has a general policy of not voting on any resolutions that carry no weight and have no force of law. Indeed, Governor Lee has no intention of changing his mind on masks based on what the Memphis city council thinks. So Morgan does have a point.

But sometimes, symbolism can be just as important as enforcement. No, council members cannot force the governor to switch course. But they can go on record in support of Shelby County Schools – which is sticking to its mask mandate to protect students from COVID-19. And 12 council members did just that.