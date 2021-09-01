Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan: Referendum set to take place as villagers asked to vote on vision for East Boldon

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan sets out a blueprint for future of house-building and related issues in the area. Such plans are used as a means of communities having a say in the future of places where they live and work, helping to shape development and growth in their local areas, including where they want homes, offices, transport and other community infrastructure to be built.

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Neighbourhood Forum#The Examiner S Report#South Tyneside Council#South Tyneside Local Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
East Dubuque, ILtelegraphherald.com

New venue planned for condemned East Dubuque property

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An East Dubuque company plans to develop an outdoor garden, bar and kitchen area on the current site of a condemned property. The East Dubuque City Council recently accepted a $50 bid from Janvie Properties for the purchase of 69 Sinsinawa Avenue, a property the city acquired earlier this year through condemnation proceedings.
Politicspasadenanow.com

Planning Commission Reviews Updates on East Colorado Specific Plan

The Planning Commission on Wednesday heard detailed updates on the guidelines for future development of areas along a portion of Colorado Boulevard. The update to the East Colorado Specific Plan (ECSP) is the result of an extensive three-year planning and public outreach process led by the Planning and Community Development Department.
Politicsledgertranscript.com

Nearly all towns in the state have submitted paperwork for American Rescue Plan money

All but two New Hampshire towns have submitted paperwork to claim their American Rescue Plan money, and even with the deadline extended to Friday that’s unlikely to change. Officials in Sharon, which was allotted $19,300, decided to pass because they didn’t think they had any projects that would qualify, said Selectman Diane Callahan. “There are about 400 people here and 200 houses,” she said. “Our town and part of the board of selectmen didn’t know what they would spend it on.”
ElectionsSunderland Echo

Meet the candidates vying for your vote in the Cleadon and East Boldon by-election

The by-election follows the disqualification of councillor Jeff Milburn due to a suspended prison sentence passed down at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in July 2020. The four-month suspended sentence – for pleading guilty to carrying a knife into the court earlier the same year – broke the rules set out in the council’s constitution, effectively barring Mr Milburn from continuing as a councillor.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

East Flatbush Village to Get $20K for Community Vaccine Outreach

East Flatbush nonprofit East Flatbush Village is getting $20,000 from the city for referring almost 500 neighbors to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a city-run site. The award is part of the city’s Vaccine Referral Bonus program, which offers $100 to the organization that refers someone to a city-run vaccination site and also to the person getting the vaccination. When a person arrives at a city-run site, they are asked if they were referred by anyone and that detail is recorded for the program.
San Carlos, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

San Carlos East Side Vision Plan missing mark on housing and traffic impacts

With San Carlos’ East Side Innovation District Vision Plan nearly complete, the city’s Planning and Transportation and Circulation commissions are pressing for major housing and transportation elements to be better addressed in the formative document. “There has to be some vision of how this is going to impact the rest...
Wallowa County, ORwallowa.com

Public gets to comment on East Moraine plan

ENTERPRISE — About 50 Wallowa County residents tuned in to a virtual public hearing last week to express their opinions on the East Moraine Forest Management Plan. The hearing originally had been scheduled to be at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise, but was changed to virtual within a day or two of the hearing because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, according to Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash.
HomelessBBC

Council compensates homeless man for housing delay

A watchdog ordered a council to pay a homeless man compensation for taking too long to find him emergency accommodation. An investigation found Bristol City Council knew he was at risk of self harm yet took five weeks to find him a place. The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman...
PoliticsSunderland Echo

Consultation planned on 'dangerous' jet skiers as Sunderland chiefs report rise in public complaints

A string of dangerous incidents in summer 2020 prompted Port of Sunderland Harbour Master, Captain Kevin Ullah to ban jet skis from the city's beachfront. Now Sunderland City Council is going out to consultation on plans to add the anti-social use of jet skis, jet bikes and water scooters to its existing Public Space(s) Protection Order (PSPO) which was put in place to tackle a range of issues around anti social behaviour.
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

East Hampton Library Budget Vote Coming Up

The East Hampton Library's budget vote will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to registered voters from the East Hampton, Springs, and Wainscott School Districts. About 10 spending areas would change in a "yes" vote, totaling just under $168,000. The bulk of the...
Granby, COskyhinews.com

East Grand will ask voters for capital improvements, new elementary school

The East Grand School District wants voter approval to invest $85 million into capital improvements, including the construction of a new Granby Elementary School. At the Aug. 17 school board meeting, members voted 4-1 to approve a ballot question asking for the district’s debt to be increased by $85 million with a repayment cost of up to $159.5 million. Vice President Angel Higginbotham dissented.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

IACS begins to plan for new facility on east side

INDIANAPOLIS– The former RCA plant, where east side residents made good livings building television sets for decades, was first abandoned, then an eyesore, then torn down and now the property is a vacant lot. But in two years, that site is planned to be the home of Indianapolis’ new Animal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy