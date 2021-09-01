East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan: Referendum set to take place as villagers asked to vote on vision for East Boldon

All but two New Hampshire towns have submitted paperwork to claim their American Rescue Plan money, and even with the deadline extended to Friday that’s unlikely to change. Officials in Sharon, which was allotted $19,300, decided to pass because they didn’t think they had any projects that would qualify, said Selectman Diane Callahan. “There are about 400 people here and 200 houses,” she said. “Our town and part of the board of selectmen didn’t know what they would spend it on.”