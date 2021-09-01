East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan: Referendum set to take place as villagers asked to vote on vision for East Boldon
The East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan sets out a blueprint for future of house-building and related issues in the area. Such plans are used as a means of communities having a say in the future of places where they live and work, helping to shape development and growth in their local areas, including where they want homes, offices, transport and other community infrastructure to be built.www.sunderlandecho.com
