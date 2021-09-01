Huntington and Leighton Avenues to Close Thursday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, September 2, Huntington and Leighton avenues between North 33rd and North 48th streets will close for resurfacing. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained when possible. The bus stops on StarTran route 49-University Place in this area will also be closed during this work. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 1.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.