Lancaster County, NE

Huntington and Leighton Avenues to Close Thursday

Lincoln, Nebraska
 8 days ago

Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, September 2, Huntington and Leighton avenues between North 33rd and North 48th streets will close for resurfacing. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained when possible. The bus stops on StarTran route 49-University Place in this area will also be closed during this work. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 1.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

