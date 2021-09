RALEIGH — It’s weird to think of Andrei Svechnikov as someone approaching his 30s, but that’s what the Hurricanes winger will be when his new contract expires. Carolina tied up one of their cornerstone players Thursday, signing the 2018 second overall pick to a maximum-length eight-year contract that will pay him an average of $7.75 million a season. The $62 million total is the most ever handed out by the Hurricanes in a contract, besting Jordan Staal’s 10-year, $60 million contract signed in 2012.