Joe Rogan gives a ‘heartfelt thank you to modern medicine,’ touts ivermectin & monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID recovery
Joe Rogan’s stance on COVID-19 has never seemed to be one marked by an abundance of caution. The longtime UFC commentator and popular podcast host hasn’t necessarily been an opponent of vaccination, but has also been fairly consistent in making the case that he doesn’t believe vaccines are a necessary step to combating the spread of the pandemic, especially not among healthy people.www.bloodyelbow.com
