Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Victim of River North beating, robbery speaks out

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man seen on viral video being beaten and robbed in Chicago’s River North neighborhood is speaking out.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

2 men hurt, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday evening in Humboldt Park. About 5:15 p.m. the men were sitting inside the park in the 2900 block of West Division Street when a dark-colored Cadillac drove up and someone inside began firing shots, Chicago police said. A 41-year-old man...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

CTA bus driver shot in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago Transit Authority bus driver was shot in the Loop on Saturday night. The CTA bus driver was found near the Chicago Cultural Center, which is across the street from Millennium Park. The bus driver, 34, was bleeding heavily and rushed to the hospital. A person of...
Evanston, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Young man killed in shooting in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. - A young man was killed in Evanston on Saturday night. Evanston Police said that Stanley Butler III, 21, was found inside on a home on Dodge Avenue near Church. Police responded around 10:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls. Evanston police said that "multiple" offenders had taken off....
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Boy, 4, critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was shot twice in his head Friday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side. The child was inside a home around 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets came through the front window, Chicago police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy