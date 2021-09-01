Victim of River North beating, robbery speaks out
A man seen on viral video being beaten and robbed in Chicago’s River North neighborhood is speaking out.www.fox32chicago.com
A man seen on viral video being beaten and robbed in Chicago’s River North neighborhood is speaking out.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6