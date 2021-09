The headlines tonight: labour shortage sees prisoners bussed in to execute cows, and Lord Ian Botham named as Her Majesty’s trade envoy to Australia.For those of us who have spent almost two decades yearning for a return of Chris Morris’s The Day Today, there is arguably some comfort in the fact that for a fair chunk of that time, the actual news has been doing a more than adequate job in its place. If you’re under the age of 30, there’s precious little chance you’ll be able to see the actual UK as what it really is these days,...