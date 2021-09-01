Intimate Mayan Wedding in Tulum
As crystal-blue waves lapped the ivory shores offering soothing sounds of the sea, Karlii and Richard said “I do” in Quintana Roo in an intimate setting. From the moment they became engaged, this serenity-seeking, beach-loving couple had a clear vision of what they desired for their wedding ceremony. While searching for their ideal slice of heaven, the couple came across vacation rental, Villa Nah Saastal–a beachfront property tucked away in the secluded Soliman Bay of Tulum, Mexico.destinationido.com
