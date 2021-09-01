Cancel
Tim Vaughan named NCAA field hockey national coordinator of officials

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Vaughan has been named the NCAA’s field hockey national coordinator of officials, bringing with him over 32 years of playing and umpiring experience to the position. Vaughan will work with the Division I, II and III Field Hockey Committees in the identification, training, selection and evaluation of umpires for each championship, while overseeing the officials improvement program focusing on the regular-season evaluation of umpires, along with training and education.

