The director of the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky hopes that the end of the federal eviction moratorium for non-payment doesn’t result in a large influx of filings. But, Adrienne Bush admits she’s fearful there will be. The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday night blocked an eviction ban by the Biden administration. Bush said the ruling impact could come quickly in certain cases. “If somebody had a court date today and they had produced a CDC declaration saying that they were unable to pay their rent, it could be discarded by the court,” said Bush.