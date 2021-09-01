Cancel
Tiago Pinto Talks Mercato: “Time is not an excuse to not win.”

By Jimmy Miotto
chiesaditotti.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the closing of the Italian summer mercato, Roma’s potential moves into the club have been put to a halt until January. The Giallorossi’s General Manager took some time to talk with the press following the end of the mercato, answering questions on everything from Lorenzo Pellegrini’s contract negotiations, the false-start transfer of Granit Xhaka, and the difficulty inherent to trimming the fat off of the Roma senior squad after the excesses of Monchi.

