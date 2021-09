(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Grammy award-winning Attacca Quartet will perform on the Morris Museum's parking deck on Sunday, September 5th at 7:00pm. The quartet, as described by The Nation, “lives in the present aesthetically, without rejecting the virtues of the musical past”, and it is this dexterity to glide between the music of the 18th through to 21st-century living composer’s repertoire that has placed them as one of the most versatile and outstanding ensembles of the moment – a quartet for modern times. The Washington Post called them, “Four strikingly individual players with the ability to speak in one voice.”