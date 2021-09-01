Suffering from COVID Fatigue?
Today I feel awful. And I'm not ashamed of it or afraid of it because I know now, more than ever, that it's completely normal and just part of being human. We've been living through a pandemic for a year now and I feel more restless, helpless, scared and anxious than ever. I felt this way after just 6 weeks, but I still had hope that we would return to normal. Now, I fear it will last, in some form, forever. I have "Corona brain," "COVID fatigue" and I don't know where to put it. I want to lash out at something—hit a punching bag and then run as fast as I can until I'm breathless. Sometimes it's intensely uncomfortable having those sensations in my body—the buzzing and racing.
