Suffering from COVID Fatigue?

Just when you thought the pandemic was nearly over, the Delta variant is here to stop us in our optimistic tracks. Although some offices have re-opened and a new way of life is fast emerging, the pandemic is not over. For over a year, we have all, on some level, been fearing for our wellbeing and that of our loved ones. Those of us who are not comfortable with taking the risk of travelling haven’t seen our families or friends for over a year. Sure, we can all take solace in the fact that we are alive and well enough to be reading this (or writing) but nothing can take away from the fatigue we have all been feeling.