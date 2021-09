Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been released from prisonThe 61-year-old walked free on Wednesday morning after a government bid to keep him behind bars was rejected by the parole board.He was caged for life after raping and strangling Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth - both just 15 - in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.He became the first man convicted of murder on the basis of DNA evidence in 1988 as he admitted two murders, two rapes, two indecent assaults and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.Reacting to news of his release, Barbara Ashworth, mother of Dawn, said she...