People on the Move
Finance Factors is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Nelson to President. In his new role, Rob will continue to modernize the company while deepening its legacy of meeting Hawaii’s real estate loan needs by helping borrowers, realtors, and wholesale partners with creative lending solutions. Previously, Rob served as the Senior Executive Vice President of Finance Factors. He holds an MBA degree from MIT Sloan and is a CFA Charterholder. Rob recently joined the board of Kupu.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0