Relationships

When a Man Cries

By Louise Moulin
goodmenproject.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo a woman who understands, a crying man is a turn-on. We, the good women, want you to cry. We want to see emotion crack your face. We want your body to shake and tears run like a broke-banked river down your cheek. We want you to cry like a song to the wound, we want you to heal. We want you to cry over your regrets and failures and for how hard it can be, just being. We want to taste the salt of your tears on our tongues to lick them and treasure them. We want you to cry for happiness and futility. We want you to cry for the break of it, like a rest stop on the highway.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manly#Cries#Breasts#Alchemy#Inuit#Skeleton Woman#Premium#The Good Men Project#Social Interest
