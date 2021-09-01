Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union to produce ‘Sorcerority’; Jay Ellis signs on to ‘Somebody I Used to Know’
Taraji P. Henson and Gabrielle Union are teaming up behind the camera for a brand-new project. According to Deadline, the two have signed on to produce Sorcerority, a feature film adaptation of Mikhail Sebastian and George Watson‘s graphic novel of the same name. The book follows Melanie, a young girl who follows in her late mother’s footsteps by enrolling into a historically African-American coven and university of magic. There, she “discovers her enrollment into the school may not be entirely of her own choosing, but rather the calculated actions of a higher authority.” Casting for the film has yet to be announced.www.weisradio.com
