Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union to produce ‘Sorcerority’; Jay Ellis signs on to ‘Somebody I Used to Know’

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaraji P. Henson and Gabrielle Union are teaming up behind the camera for a brand-new project. According to Deadline, the two have signed on to produce Sorcerority, a feature film adaptation of Mikhail Sebastian and George Watson‘s graphic novel of the same name. The book follows Melanie, a young girl who follows in her late mother’s footsteps by enrolling into a historically African-American coven and university of magic. There, she “discovers her enrollment into the school may not be entirely of her own choosing, but rather the calculated actions of a higher authority.” Casting for the film has yet to be announced.

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Dave Franco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Amazon Studios#African American#Brie#Candyman#Universal Studios#Monkeypaw Productions#Universal Studio Group#Copyright 2021#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespurewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Storm Reid’s Pacsun Line in Colorful Shorts and Hot Pink Slides

Taraji P. Henson looks vibrant and excited in her latest Instagram post. The “Hidden Figures” actress posted a video yesterday of her accepting a gift from fellow actress Storm Reid in partnership with Pacsun; Reid sent Henson a swag bag of merchandise and even a brand new bike. For the ensemble, Henson sported a brightly colored and paisley and baroque printed matching set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) On her feet, Henson sported a pair of pink slides that featured a black and white paisley print strewn about the shoes. The slides featured...
TV Showsimdb.com

How Tracee Ellis Ross’ Rapport With ‘Black-ish’ Co-Star Anthony Anderson Helped Her Overcome Covid Shooting Fears

This story about Tracee Ellis Ross first appeared in the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. By the time its sixth season was coming to a close, ABC’s “black-ish” was a smooth machine. One of the few broadcast TV shows still able to capture the zeitgeist in the streaming era, the show had more than a dozen Emmy nominations to its name and was being hailed as one of the most relevant and casually incisive series on television. The cast and crew knew the job inside and out. “The experience has been good from the beginning, but it’s only gotten better,” said star Tracee Ellis Ross, up for her fifth Emmy this year.
Advocacypraisedc.com

Kevin Hart Donates $100K To Taraji P. Henson’s Mental Health Nonprofit

Actress Taraji P. Henson has been dedicated to eradicating the stigma surrounding mental health in the Black community and eliminating the barriers standing in the way of support. The D.C. native recently received a major boost from Kevin Hart to advance her mission. Hart donated $100,000 to Henson’s mental wellness-focused nonprofit organization.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Taraji P. Henson's Peace Of Mind With Taraji renewed for Season 2

Henson's Daytime Emmy-nominated mental health Facebook Watch series will return for a second season. “We’ve long been mental health advocates for the Black community and founded BLHF to educate and provide resources to those who are struggling with talking about their challenges,” said Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade in a statement. “In season two of Peace of Mind, we will continue to open the door for impactful and relevant conversations. Partnering with Facebook allows us to engage more broadly with our community, sharing our own personal battles with mental health as well, in hopes that they see themselves in us. The more we talk about it, the more comfortable others will feel to talk about it. We will talk, we will laugh, we will cry…., we gon’ heal, TOGETHER!”
Moviesblackfilm.com

Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons To Star in Dave Franco’s ‘Somebody I Used To Know’

Jay Ellis (Insecure) and Kiersey Clemons (Dope, Antebellum) are set to star in Dave Franco’s latest feature Somebody I Used To Know for Amazon Studios. It has also been reported that Community actress, who is also Franco’s wife, Alison Brie will star in the romantic comedy. Franco and Brie co-penned the script the film they are also executive producing on alongside Laura Quicksilver of Temple Hill, and Teddy Schwarzman, and Bart Lipton of Black Bear. Producing are Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill, and Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay, and Michael Heimler from Black Bear.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Anthony Hemingway & Taraji P. Henson Reunite For Animated Series ‘Unmentionables’; Director’s Development Slate Expands With MMA Movie, More

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be an imperial reunion of sorts on Unmentionables. In development, the adult animated series about mismatched underwear and the millennial human who wears them will be executive produced by Anthony Hemingway and Taraji P. Henson. The Emmy-winning director was behind the camera of Fox’s landmark Empire. Multiple Emmy nominee Henson was of course the unflinching Cookie Lyon on the primetime hip hop soap created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong. Created by Young Shelton and Netflix’s Special vets Danielle Pinnock and Punam Patel, Unmentionables will also see Taraji P. Henson Productions’ Christine Conley as an EP, along with...
Fitnessmyhoustonmajic.com

Keep Your Waist Snatched With Taraji P. Henson’s New 30 Day Fitness Challenge

Empire actress Taraji P. Henson is challenging her followers to get fit for the Fall season with some help from her new 30-day challenge. The star will launch the fitness program alongside celebrity trainer Mike T, who goes by the name of Force Fitness Inc on Instagram. Henson took to social media on Wednesday to announce the exciting news, showing off her chiseled physique.
Mental Healthkb101fm.com

Facebook Watch renews ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’; ‘Insecure”s final season to air in October; and more

Taraji P. Henson‘s Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji, is coming back for a second season. Facebook Watch announced on Monday that Henson’s Daytime Emmy-nominated series, which focuses on mental health, is officially getting a new season with 10 episodes. Co-hosted by Henson and her best friend Tracie Jade, the series debuted in December 2020 and helped to shine a light on the “challenging mental health issues facing us today — especially those in the Black community.” Season two production of Peace of Mind with Taraji has already begun in Los Angeles. The new season will debut later this year on Facebook Watch.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Veteran Producer James F. Lopez Named President of Macro Film Studios

Macro CEO Charles D. King tapped veteran producer James F. Lopez as president of Macro Film Studios, overseeing the company’s slate of projects in development, production and distribution. Lopez previously served as president of Will Packer Productions and, in his new role, joins King, Macro executive vice president Poppy Hanks and vice president Greta Fuentes to spearhead the expansion of the multi-platform media company’s film business. “James Lopez is an exceptional producer and leader,” King said, announcing Lopez’s hiring. “I respect him immensely. I trust his creative instincts and his understanding of the culture and his connection to artists are unparalleled. As...
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Why Doesn’t Angela Bassett Make as Much as White Female Actresses?

Dynamic Hollywood Actress Angela Bassett is getting a pay upgrade and is now making over $450,000 an episode in a television series, Deadline reported, according to Black Enterprise. Her increase was noted by many in and out of the industry, but how does her pay grade rank up to other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy