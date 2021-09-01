Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union to produce ‘Sorcerority’; Jay Ellis signs on to ‘Somebody I Used to Know’

Henson's Daytime Emmy-nominated mental health Facebook Watch series will return for a second season. “We’ve long been mental health advocates for the Black community and founded BLHF to educate and provide resources to those who are struggling with talking about their challenges,” said Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade in a statement. “In season two of Peace of Mind, we will continue to open the door for impactful and relevant conversations. Partnering with Facebook allows us to engage more broadly with our community, sharing our own personal battles with mental health as well, in hopes that they see themselves in us. The more we talk about it, the more comfortable others will feel to talk about it. We will talk, we will laugh, we will cry…., we gon’ heal, TOGETHER!”