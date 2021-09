As a CEO, people often ask me about my pathway to success. What did I do to advance my career, and how did I move into the executive ranks? Serendipity certainly played a role and always does. And while there is no one-size-fits-all career path to senior leadership, there are specific steps or phases that tend to lead to growth: knowing where to focus your energy at each stage of your career will help you continue to advance without leaving gaps in your skillset or missed opportunities in your wake.