It’s just like A, B, C… The Arena is awesome, the Bargains are bigger and better than ever, and the Community donations are certainly amazing. It’s that time again to donate your amazing, gently used goods to the North Oaks Rummage Sale. Then make your shopping list and return the following weekend to find those big bargains. The quality (and quantity) of merchandise available is mind-boggling! The sale is truly the ultimate in re-using, recycling, and reducing discards to the landfill.