Video Games

Winterlore II

By Andreea Dragoman
 8 days ago

There’s a new obstacle in Moroi Springs. What is it this time around? Follow the story of Ozana and her new found power…. There’s a new obstacle in Moroi Springs. What is it this time around? Follow the story of Ozana and her new found powers. The traditions she knew inside out bring a new meaning to her way of life and to Mamaie’s customs. She’ll mend herbs, brew concoctions and cook sweets for the solstice feast. Along the way she’ll encounter guests bringing in new beginnings, while others appear uninvited into the home. Winterlore II is the second game set in the universe of Moroi Springs. Features: • Uncover the region of Moroi Springs and its mysteries • Discover lost traditions and folklore by solving puzzles • Immerse yourself in the narrative through hand-crafted graphics and an atmospheric soundtrack • Unveil the hidden story by examining old objects and connect the dots.

#Atmospheric
Technology
Video Games
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monster Harvest gameplay

Resource management game Monster Harvest arrives on Switch tomorrow. Check out some new gameplay footage ahead of release with the video below. In case this is your first time seeing Monster Harvest, here is an overview:. Get ready to grow, collect, and mutate your crops and take them into battle!...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Tales of Arise Free Demo Out Now on PS5, PS4

Some JRPG goodness for the weekend. Fans of The Tales series can rejoice today as the demo for the newest title, Tales of Arise, is available to download now. Tales of Arise is the 17th title in the series and like previous entries in the series has a much bigger emphasis on action rather than traditional turn-based gameplay found in most JRPG titles.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Fuga: Melodies of Steel review for Switch | A bit short of greatness

Having never heard of the Little Tail Bronx series, I was intrigued by Fuga: Melodies of Steel when I first learned of it. Despite its cute aesthetics, Fuga looked to provide a darker, more powerful story — something I adore in games. However, while I still had fun with the tank RPG, myriad small problems held it back from reaching its full potential.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Prinny Presents Volume 1 gameplay

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 has received new gameplay ahead of its launch next week. Two titles are included in the collection – Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered and Soul Nomad & the World Eaters. Here’s some additional information:. Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1. This is the...
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Tormented Souls Review – Superb Classic Survival Horror

They say that imitation is the best form of flattery and in the world of survival horror games, many have tried to reproduce the fear factor that has made the Resident Evil games top of the line. The only issue is that although many have tried to give you the same feel, they have all failed in one way or another. However, I am very pleased to say that Dual Effect and Abstract Digital developed a very damn good contender to go after the crown, Tormented Souls. Now I am not saying that this game is spot on and mirrors everything that the original Resident Evil gave us, but I can assure any fan of this genre that this is an absolutely must-play survival horror game.
Video Gamesmobilemodegaming.com

Space Shooter – Discover How To Get Gems

Fans of old-school space shooter-adventure games are always looking out for a new game to get their hands on. I’ve been in search of one ever since I first encountered similar games like Galaga when I was a child. Fortunately, developer OneSoft has released a new game that brings the...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact: Orobashi’s Legacy World Quest Guide

Genshin Impact is full of quests that contain tricky puzzles to solve. Orobashi’s Legacy is one of those quests and it can be a bit confusing. If you’re having trouble, we can help. Here’s how to complete the Orobashi’s Legacy quest in Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact Orobashi’s Legacy Quest Guide.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Rustler Review – GTA Goes Medieval

I knew a guy in college, and maybe you know someone like this, too, that hit on literally every woman he met. He was playing the odds, hoping that if he cast a wide enough net (sorry to mix metaphors) he would eventually succeed. I thought of him when I played Rustler (Grand Theft Horse), a game that literally never met a joke it didn’t use.
Video GamesIGN

PlayStation Easter Egg Locations Guide

This page of IGN's Ghost of Tsushima wiki guide details the locations for all four PlayStation Easter Eggs, also known as Forgotten Shrines. Three of them will contain riddles that award cosmetics available from the Legends mode if you can solve them, while a fourth has none. Each Forgotten Shrine...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Aztech: Forgotten Gods releases Q1 2022

Developer Lienzo has confirmed that its action adventure title Aztech: Forgotten Gods will be releasing in Q1 2022, a push back from the originally announced released window of Autumn 2021. While there has been a delay, Lienzo has revealed that a demo will be available through Steam Next Fest from October 1st until October 7th, and it will give players a showdown against Coatlicue, the All-Mother Goddess, and a chance to explore some of the land of Tenochtitlan.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

No More Heroes III review

In the early days of the Wii, among party games and Nintendo’s own delights, Grasshopper brought out a new game unlike any other. No More Heroes featured exciting gameplay and ultra violence unlike anything else on the console. There was also some of the most outlandish characters in all of gaming. Despite gathering quite a cult following, the game and its sequel ended up passing me by. After playing other ridiculous titles from the developer like Shadows of the Damned and Lollipop Chainsaw though, I was determined to give the series another shot and got pretty excited for No More Heroes III.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

The Medium PlayStation 5 Review

Released back in early 2021 The Medium was met with mostly positive reception. Now PlayStation owners can experience the paranormal adventure of Medium Marianna as she uncovers one of the deadliest massacres in her country’s history while learning of her past. With the exception of long load times, the PlayStation version of The Medium captures the same haunting experience Xbox and PC owners have already experienced.
Video GamesHEXUS.net

Review: The Forgotten City (PC)

Time-loop games are a growing sub-genre. Games like the Outer Wilds, The Sexy Brutale and 12 Minutes all play with the concept of exploring a clockwork world over a set amount of in-game time. Every character or moving object in the world has an established routine. At some point either by dying or some other mechanism, the player is thrown back to the start of the game, with the routine player over once more. The player must slowly unravel the mysteries of the game's world, learning and manipulating the routine to discover clues, influence events and complete the game.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Dolmen Gameplay Trailer

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Massive Work Studio have shared a new Dolmen gameplay trailer, showing off the cosmic horror shooter RPG for the first time. Dolmen casts players onto a hostile alien world known as Revion Prime. Your job? Bring back samples of a crystal with particularly unique properties; the so-called “Dolmen”. These crystals are capable of allowing interaction between realities, revolutionising space exploration and changing the known world forever.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Shootin Star

Play as a star that has been shot out of the sky, and shoot your way back up. Sometimes when you shoot for the stars, t…. Play as a star that has been shot out of the sky, and shoot your way back up. Sometimes when you shoot for the stars, they shoot back. Shooting Star is an endless platformer where you use a variety of weapons to propel yourself ever upward toward outer space. Features: - 6 unique weapons to master - 25 achievements to unlock - High Score Leaderboards - Endless replayability - no ads or micro-transactions.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Dislyte’: What to Expect from this Ultra-Stylish and Visually Stunning RPG

When you’ve got Anubis, Odin, Sun Wukong, and Medusa kicking bad guys’ butts in a single game, you know you’ve got a gem in your hands. In Lilith Games’ Dislyte, players can experience battling Miracles using Espers against sleek backgrounds, gorgeous art, and bop-your-head-to-the-beat tunes – and that’s not even half of what you can expect from this turn-based RPG.
Video GamesTouchArcade

BATTLESHIP APOLLO

EXPERIENCE EPIC SPACE COMBAT In BATTLESHIP APOLLO, you create your war ship and equip it by choosing among countless of…. EXPERIENCE EPIC SPACE COMBAT In BATTLESHIP APOLLO, you create your war ship and equip it by choosing among countless of options for weapons, support fighters, and other special abilities. You will bring your Battleship to combat in a variety of scenarios against cunning, tactical, unpredictable human opponents. Your daily combat efforts will add up to significant rewards over time, with new areas, new Battleships, new abilities and special events making themselves available as you progress. BATTLESHIP APOLLO respects your time, with instant load times and quick combat that resolves within a few minutes. At the same time, it allows you to spend as much time as you want in the game, without artificial progress walls. We have taken special care to remove superfluous Real Time Strategy elements, while still keeping what's important to maintain tactical depth. STORY Two hundred years have passed since the beginning of colonization and the events of Hades' Star. The Hades Galaxy is now more unstable than ever. Obsessed with being the first to uncover the deepest secrets of the Universe, the Corporations are spending vast resources to gain the slightest technological advantages. Massive Battleships, bigger than anything seen before, are being built in shipyards all around the Galaxy. As one of many Battleship Commanders, you have a critical role to play in the War ahead. FEATURES - Control massive Battleships, each with their own special ability, and customize them with countless options for weapons and modules. - Pick from numerous units and strategies to achieve victory in diverse combat situations against real players. - Make visible progress with your fleet and technology over weeks, months and years. - Organize with other players in Corporations to share knowledge and progress together. - Play at your own pace: Nobody will unfairly steal your resources or progress while you are offline.
Video GamesTouchArcade

SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures

SpongeBob and Patrick have gotten themselves into another pickle after playing with Sandy’s Vortex Machine...again! Only…. SpongeBob and Patrick have gotten themselves into another pickle after playing with Sandy’s Vortex Machine...again! Only this time it’s not just themselves in trouble, it’s all of Bikini Bottom! Travel with SpongeBob & and his friends on a brand new idle adventure as they use the vortex machine to traverse various dimensions and discover alternate versions of themselves while trying to return to Bikini bottom. Features * Collect * Gather your favorite characters from the hit Nickelodeon TV show. * Automate! * Assign managers to run the Krusty Krab, the Chum Bucket, and other iconic Bikini Bottom locations! * Level up! * Earn ranks to help SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and the gang rebuild Sandy's Vortex Machine! * Dive into Dimensions! * Alternate universes and dimensions introduce all new versions of characters you know and love! Play now! ------- SpongeBob's Idle Adventure is a free-to-play game though in-game items and currency can be purchased with real money. ©2021 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of VII.

