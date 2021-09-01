Winterlore II

EXPERIENCE EPIC SPACE COMBAT In BATTLESHIP APOLLO, you create your war ship and equip it by choosing among countless of…. EXPERIENCE EPIC SPACE COMBAT In BATTLESHIP APOLLO, you create your war ship and equip it by choosing among countless of options for weapons, support fighters, and other special abilities. You will bring your Battleship to combat in a variety of scenarios against cunning, tactical, unpredictable human opponents. Your daily combat efforts will add up to significant rewards over time, with new areas, new Battleships, new abilities and special events making themselves available as you progress. BATTLESHIP APOLLO respects your time, with instant load times and quick combat that resolves within a few minutes. At the same time, it allows you to spend as much time as you want in the game, without artificial progress walls. We have taken special care to remove superfluous Real Time Strategy elements, while still keeping what's important to maintain tactical depth. STORY Two hundred years have passed since the beginning of colonization and the events of Hades' Star. The Hades Galaxy is now more unstable than ever. Obsessed with being the first to uncover the deepest secrets of the Universe, the Corporations are spending vast resources to gain the slightest technological advantages. Massive Battleships, bigger than anything seen before, are being built in shipyards all around the Galaxy. As one of many Battleship Commanders, you have a critical role to play in the War ahead. FEATURES - Control massive Battleships, each with their own special ability, and customize them with countless options for weapons and modules. - Pick from numerous units and strategies to achieve victory in diverse combat situations against real players. - Make visible progress with your fleet and technology over weeks, months and years. - Organize with other players in Corporations to share knowledge and progress together. - Play at your own pace: Nobody will unfairly steal your resources or progress while you are offline.