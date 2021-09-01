Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Meet Emma Jonnz, The Bold Soul Transforming into A Transgender Woman

By Jane Smith
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is for all lovely people out there, meet the new gutsy female Emma Jonnz. Read on to know about her life choices, gender transforming decision and much more!. Life is beautiful when one wears inner confidence and gives his/her innate desires the right wings to fly. Coming out in the open and declaring who you are to the world is not an easy task. It takes lots of courage, determination, self-confidence and guts to pronounce to the world how it feels to be a transgender woman. It hit Jonn Poker since childhood when she felt that she could connect to the girls of her age a lot and the messy, sweaty, sporty gang of boys are not the ones that he loved hanging out with. She was born a male but never felt comfortable in her skin. It was the desire to be a woman that engulfed her always and when she divulged the details to her family, there were lots of uncertainties, doubts, cold reactions, pauses that punctuated her declaration. Till 19, she was in Italy and the word ‘’acceptance” was not synonymous with her life.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 168

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Woman#Gender#Soul#Hormone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Posted by
ATReporting

Leave Brittney alone star comes out as a transgender woman

Chris Crocker, who now goes by their new name, Cara Cunningham, revealed their officially transitioning into a woman. Cunnigham is a beloved internet celebrity whose original plea to "leave Brittney alone" seems to be incredibly relevant to recent reports of Brittney's father's stronghold on her life.
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

'Never say never': Transgender woman shares story

On a wall in Polly Fuhrmeister's office hangs a sign that reads "never say never." For her, it's an important reminder of a mantra she now lives by and the changes she's made to be her true self: a woman. Years ago, Fuhrmeister swore that she would never change her...
SocietyVice

Finding joy in fatness as a Black woman

It’s easy to forget, in a world where news is often overwhelmingly negative, how important and necessary it is to remember to prioritise happiness and celebrate joy, particularly for young Black people. A new book of essays from trailblazing Black British voices, Black Joy, offers an empowering exploration of how that same happiness can be an act of resistance.
SocietyPosted by
NBC News

Meet La La Liu, who transforms into the Latin Asian LGBTQ superhero Lúz

She's a Dominican Chinese college student who identifies as LGBTQ — and ends up transforming into a superhero to help her friend and fellow Latina superhero, La Borinqueña. Meet La La Liu, a Latin Asian character who harnesses her superpowers for good in the just-released third issue of the comic book series "La Borinqueña," written and published by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez with art by Will Rosado and Christopher Sotomayor.
Societypsychologytoday.com

Black Women Loving Women (WLW) in Social Media

Structural and social biases, including algorithms, cause greater exposure of White WLW to the detriment of Black WLW. Social media may reflect in-person racism, making it hard for Black WLW to be seen and heard online. Seven in 10 Black and African American LGBTQ+ youth usually feel worthless or hopeless,...
LifestyleEssence

Meet The Black Woman On A Mission To Change Lives — One Juice At A Time

Lakeasha Brown, also affectionately known as LaKeashaFIT, is the owner and Chief Juicing Officer of 1987 Juices. When Lakeasha Brown started 1987 Juices in 2016, she never imagined the immense thirst for green juice that her little shop would quench all over the Los Angeles area. Fast-forward five short years, and the pressed juice company is now helping juice lovers pop bottles across the country, with countless juice cleanse home deliveries nationwide.
HealthRefinery29

Trans Women Are Three Times As Likely To Die, Landmark Study Finds

Trans women are nearly three times as likely to die as cisgender women, a landmark study has found. The study published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal earlier this week found that trans women are especially susceptible to deaths from heart disease, lung cancer, HIV-related illness and suicide. Overall,...
Family RelationshipsRefinery29

Why The Term ‘Single Mum’ Doesn’t Do Women Justice

When I became old enough to realise that other people thought there was something wrong with my mum, my initial response wasn’t anger or shame. It was complete confusion. I knew nothing but love, unwavering encouragement, impressions of The Muppet Show cast and singing Frank Sinatra in the car. When I won Best Dressed at my Year 11 leavers' ball, nobody could believe that my mum had made my gown herself.
Denver, COcompletecolorado.com

Rosen: The enigma of gender identity

Gender dysphoria, or gender self-identity, is the feeling of severe discomfort about one’s biological and physiological sex. While this may be a pretense by some to game the system, for most others this condition is very real, but also very rare; estimated at less than one-tenth of one percent of the adult population, most of whom are male. That’s not counting impressionable, disturbed adolescents who are being drawn into this movement by progressive caretakers.
Relationship Advicewomenworking.com

3 Mind Games Insecure Men Will Play In Relationships

When something goes wrong in a relationship, the first person we may want to blame is ourselves. After all, we want to give our partner the benefit of the doubt in the beginning of a relationship, and hope for the best. But what if you aren’t the one to blame?
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lily Cole comes out as queer

Lily Cole has come out as queer. The 33-year-old model – who has five-year-old daughter Wylde with her entrepreneur husband Kwame Ferreira – spoke out about her sexuality in her new book ‘Who Cares Wins: How to Protect the Planet You Love’. Lily wrote: “Just as we do not choose...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

3 Secrets to Being Friends With Benefits

People can begin friends with benefits relationships for varied reasons, but matching expectations is key to success. People who begin a friends with benefits relationship looking for love usually end up disappointed. Setting ground rules at the outset is one of the keys to success for friends with benefits. Friends...
Jobspowerofpositivity.com

A Gifted Woman Does These 10 Things Without Realizing It

Everyone wants to be the gifted woman that seems to have everything going for her. Though they seem to be so put together on the outside, these ladies often suffer in society as they feel they don’t fit in. These beautiful gifts and callings on their life can become a significant challenge, but why do things have to be this way?
EntertainmentPosted by
Upworthy

Dad 'adopts' his trans daughter's best friend who was rejected by her dad after transitioning

A dad in Australia has symbolically adopted his trans daughter's bestie, who's also trans, after she was rejected by her father. In a video that has over 2.7 million views on TikTok, Mat Stevenson, an actor who played Adam Cameron in the popular Aussie soap opera "Home and Away," signs a certificate stating that Belle Bambi is now part of the family. It was a wonderful gesture of support for a girl grieving over the loss of a parent.
TV & VideosTelegraph

Meet the women who gave up their 'freedom' to live an orthodox life

Viewers of this summer’s Netflix hit My Unorthodox Life will be familiar with its vivacious star Julia Haart, the glamorous Manhattan CEO who until eight years ago was a housewife in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York. Her flamboyant lifestyle is typical reality TV fodder – fabulous penthouses, out-there fashion and private jets – but the real intrigue comes from glimpses into the community that Julia left behind, where glitz takes a back seat and faith takes precedence. The Orthodox Jewish world has recently been represented on screen with Israeli drama Shtisel and German-US miniseries Unorthodox, both Netflix hits – but never through a reality TV lens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy