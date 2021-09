Williams-Eke’s vision of the 11 Honoré x BIPOC Designer Initiative makes designers like LaQuan Smith accessible to plus-sizes. As a young girl growing up in Maryland, Danielle Williams-Eke found herself in awe of the way the Black women in her life always dressed in their best and most fierce fashions. Her grandmother, an avid shopper, would help shape the relationship Danielle would develop with fashion- using it as a means of creative expression and a way of showing up in the world as her best self.