Flooding, downed trees from Ida closing numerous Lehigh Valley area roads; vehicles getting stuck in water

A truck drives through water along Willow Park Road in Bethlehem Township as Tropical Depression Ida began deluging the region with rain Wednesday evening. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Ida is downing trees and wires and flooding roads across the Lehigh Valley.

Emergency officials have begun closing roads, including part of Route 309, in response to the storm’s effects.

Route 309 is closed between Mountain Road in Lynn Township and Route 895 in Schuylkill County due to downed wires, emergency dispatchers said.

As flooding becomes more imminent throughout the evening, other roads were closed, including:

Willow Park Road between Easton and Freemansburg avenues in Bethlehem Township

Passer Road between Main Street and Mill Road in Upper Saucon Township

The emergency scanner had frequent reports of vehicles stuck in the water, including on North Main Street in Upper Saucon Township, on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township,

