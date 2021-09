“At some point, people have to take the responsibility to protect themselves and their families. Masks are one way of doing it. Getting the vaccine is the most important thing,” said Barry McRoy, director of Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Colleton Medical Center Board of Trustee member.” “So many resources are tied up, being given to COVID-19 patients. One of my brothers is sick with COVID. He was transferred to a Charleston hospital and he couldn’t even be moved to ICU because there was no room, from COVID cases.””