SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake legend Jason Kreis has expressed interest in the managerial vacancy following an interview with Spence Checketts on ESPN 700. “Myself and my family have a lot of love, not just for the club but for the state, and what it represented to us and what it gave to us and so I think there is a big part of me and a big vision in my mind that would love to come back and help that club get back to where it needs to go,” Kreis stated. “Now I don’t know if that is going to be now or a time in the future but at some moment before I finish this great soccer career I would love to come back to Real Salt Lake and be a part.”