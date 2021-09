PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All four major hospital systems pleaded with the public Wednesday to get their COVID-19 vaccine because most of their patients are unvaccinated. They put it simply: the Delta variant is different. Dr. Seth Podolsky, the Chief Medical Officer at Legacy Health, said if someone were infected with the original strain, it might spread to one or two people. In comparison, if someone's infected with the Delta variant, it could spread to five to eight people.